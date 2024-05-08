Q1 2024 Chord Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Richard Robuck - Chord Energy Corp - EVP and CFO



Thanks, Ina. Good morning, everyone. This is Richard Robuck. Today, we're reporting on our first-quarter 2024 financial and operating results. We're delighted to have you on our call.



I'm joined today by Danny Brown, our CEO; Michael Lou, our Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer; Darrin Henke, our COO; and other members of the team.



