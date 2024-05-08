May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Sunoco LP's first-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
And it is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Scott Grischow, Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer. Thank you. Sir, you may begin.
Scott Grischow - Sunoco LP - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasury
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me this morning are Joe Kim, Sunoco LP's President and Chief Executive Officer; Karl Fails, Chief Operations Officer; Dylan Bramhall, Chief Financial Officer; Austin Harkness, Chief Commercial Officer; and other members of the management team.
Today's call will contain forward-looking statements that include expectations and assumptions regarding the partnership's future operations and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially, and the partnership undertakes no obligation to update these statements based on subsequent events, please refer to our earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC
Q1 2024 Sunoco LP Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...