Q1 2024 Bristow Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Bristow Group reports first quarter 2024 investor call. Today's call is being recorded. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during that time, simply press star followed by the number five on your telephone keypad. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ray Tillman, you're a manager of investor relations and financial reporting.



Redeate Tilahun - Beistow Group Inc - Senior Manager of IR & Financial Reporting



Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bristow Group's first quarter of 2024 investor call. I'm joined on the call today with our President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bradshaw, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Whalen.



Before we begin, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail on Slide 3 of our