Q1 2024 Permian Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome, everyone to Permian Resources conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. A replay of the call will be accessible until May 22, 2024 by dialing 1-809-382-488 and entering the replay access code 24995 or by visiting the company's website at www.permianres.com.



At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Hays Mabry, Permian Resources's Vice President of Investor Relations, for some opening remarks. Please go ahead, Mr. Mabry.



Hays Mabry - Permian Resources Corp - Senior Director, IR



Thanks, Bill, and thank you all for joining us on the company's first quarter 2020. For us on the call today are Will Hickey and James Walter, our Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Oliphint, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, May 7, we filed a Form 8-K with an earnings reporting first quarter results. We also posted an earnings presentation to our website that we will reference during today's call. I would like to