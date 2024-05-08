May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the KLX Energy Services first-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Zach Vaughan.
Zach Vaughan - Dennard Lascar Investor Relations - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the KLX Energy Services conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. With me today are Chris Baker, KLX Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Keefer Lehner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Following my remarks, management will provide a high-level commentary on the financial details of the full year and fourth quarter and discuss the outlook for 2024 before opening the call for your questions. There will be a replay of today's call and will be available by webcast on the company's website at www.klx.com, and there will also be a telephonic recorded
Q1 2024 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...