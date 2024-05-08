Q3 2024 Evolution Petroleum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Brandi Hudson - Evolution Petroleum Corp - IR



Thank you. Welcome to Evolution Petroleum's fiscal Q3 2024 earnings call. I'm joined by Kelly White, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark bunch, Chief Operating Officer, and Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



We released our fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results after the market closed yesterday, so please refer to our earnings press release for additional information containing these results. You can access our earnings release in the Investors section of our website.