Q1 2024 goeasy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Lara, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the goeasy Limited Q1 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Mr. Farhan Ali Khan, you may begin your conference.



Farhan Ali Khan - goeasy Ltd - Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. My name is Farhan Ali Khan, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Development Officer. Thank you for joining us to discuss goeasy Limited's results first-quarter ended March 31, 2024. The news release which was issued yesterday after the close of market is available on Cision and on the goeasy website.



Today, Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and CEO, will review the results for the first quarter and provide an outlook for the business. Hal Khouri, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will also provide an overview of our capital and liquidity position. Jason Appel, the company's Chief Risk Officer, is also on the call. After