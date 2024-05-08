Q1 2024 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining us for the Middleby First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. With us today from management are CEO, Tim FitzGerald; CFO, Bryan Mittelman; Chief Technology and Operations Officer, James Pool; Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Spittle and Vice President of Investor Relations, John Joyner.



We will begin the call with opening remarks then open the lines for questions. Instructions on how to join the queue will be given at that time.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. FitzGerald. Please go ahead.



Timothy J. FitzGerald - The Middleby Corporation - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today on our first quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note there are slides to accompany the call on the Investor page of our website. The first quarter proved to be challenging with the backdrop of the housing market, interest rate environment and price cost pressures at our restaurant and food processing customers weighing on our businesses as we started the year.



Even though challenges persist, we