Q1 2024 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Timothy J. FitzGerald - The Middleby Corporation - CEO & Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today on our first quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note there are slides to accompany the call on the Investor page of our website. The first quarter proved to be challenging with the backdrop of the housing market, interest rate environment and price cost pressures at our restaurant and food processing customers weighing on our businesses as we started the year.
