May 08, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Terna's First Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd like to hand the conference over to our host speaker today, Mr. Omar Al Bayaty, Head of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Sustainability. Please go ahead, sir.



Omar Al Bayaty - Terna S.p.A. - Head of IR, Corporate Development & Sustainability



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Terna First Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. The call will be hosted by our CFO, Francesco Beccali. Following the presentation, we'll have a Q&A session. We kindly ask you to send any questions to [email protected]. Please, Francesco, the floor is yours.



Francesco Beccali - Terna S.p.A. - CFO



Thank you, Omar, and good afternoon, everybody. Before starting to analyze the figures, I'd like to share with you the latest main achievements. First, let me remind you that on March 19, we presented the group's 2024