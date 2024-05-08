Q1 2024 BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Brookfield Asset Management's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference call over to our first speaker, Mr. Jason Fooks, Managing Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jason Fooks -



Thank you for joining us today for Brookfield Asset Management's Earnings Call. On the call today, we have Bruce Flatt, our Chief Executive Officer; Connor Teskey, our President; Bahir Manios, our Chief Financial Officer; and Hadley Peer Marshall, our incoming Chief Financial Officer.



Bruce will start the call today with opening remarks followed by Connor, who will talk about some of the important drivers of our future growth. Bahir will discuss our financial results. And finally, Hadley will provide an update on our fundraising.



After our formal comments, we'll turn the call over to the operator and take analyst questions in order to accommodate all those who want to ask questions, we ask that you refrain from asking more than 2 questions at one time. If you should have