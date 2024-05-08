Q1 2024 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Jorge Ganoza - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



To the Southeast step-out drilling holes are being prioritized currently for the second quarter, management is planning to drive a 150 meter drift to reach the core of our identified high-grade zone and at the underserved in Senegal, exploration and geotechnical drilling continues to advance according to plan. Along with environmental studies, hydrologic drilling is set to begin in the second quarter.



And last but not least, we had a difficult start of the year on safety indicators for total recordable lost time and lost time injury rates have been impacted by four lost time accidents in the quarter. We have now been operating for 50 days without any recordable incidents accidents and are doubling down on active leadership and multiple other initiatives that Sesa and David will touch on with the objective of still achieving a 3rd year of continued improvement on key safety net.



I'll now ask David to provide an update on West African operations. David?



David Whittle -