Q1 2024 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to Occidental's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded.



Jordan Tanner - Occidental Petroleum Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Drew. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for participating in Occidental's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with us today are Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sunil Mathew, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Richard Jackson, President, Operations, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management and Ken Dillon, Senior Vice President and President, International Oil and Gas Operations.



This afternoon, we will refer to slides available on the Investors section of our website. The presentation includes a cautionary statement on Slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements that will be made on the call this afternoon. We'll also reference a few non-GAAP