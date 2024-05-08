Q2 2024 RMR Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the RMR Group fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Barry, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kevin Barry - RMR Group Inc - Senior Director, IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining RMR's second quarter of fiscal 2024 conference call. With me on today's call are President and CEO, Adam Portnoy; Chief Financial Officer, Matt Jordan. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and quarterly results, followed by a question and answer session.



First, I would like to note that management will not be answering questions about the debt exchange offer, but its client office properties, Income Trust announced last week as the offering period is currently open. I would also like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the Company.



Today's conference call