Q1 2024 Full House Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Full House Resorts First Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Lewis Banga, CFO of Full House Resorts. Thank you, please.



Lewis Fanger - Full House Resorts Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call. As always, before we begin, we remind you that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we're making under the safe harbor provision of federal security laws.



I would also like to remind you that the Company's actual results could differ materially from these anticipated from the anticipated results and these forward-looking statements, please see today's press release under the caption Forward-Looking Statements for the discussion of risks that may affect our results. Also, we may make reference to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA. For a reconciliation of those measures,