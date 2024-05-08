May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Universal Technical Institute second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Kempton, Vice President of Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.



Matt Kempton - Universal Technical Institute Inc - Vice President, Corporate Finance



Hello, and welcome to Universal Technical Institute's fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are our CEO, Jerome Grant; and CFO, Troy Anderson. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.



A replay of this call, its transcript, and our investor presentation will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.uti.edu, along with our earnings release issued earlier today and furnished to the SEC.



During this call, we may make comments that contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which, by their nature, address matters that are in the