Q1 2024 Dynavax Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Paul Cox - Dynavax Technologies Corporation - VP, IR and Corporate Communications



Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Dynavax are Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer; Donn Casale, Chief Commercial Officer; Rob Janssen, Chief Medical Office; and our Interim Head of Finance, Rita O'Connor.



Earlier today, Dynavax released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Copies of the press release and the supplementary slide presentation are available on Dynavax's website.



Before we begin, I advise you that we will be making forward-looking statements today