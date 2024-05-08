Q1 2024 Chromadex Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

This afternoon, ChromaDex issued a news release announcing the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



Ben Shamsian - Lytham Partners - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to ChromaDex Corporation's First Quarter of 2024 Results Investor Call. With us today are ChromaDex's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Friel, Chief Financial Officer, Brianna Gerber, and Senior Vice President of