May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Supernus Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session. Instructions will follow at that. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter Vozzo of ICR Westwicke, Investor Relations Representative super and U.S. pharmaceuticals. You may now begin.



Peter Vozzo - ICR Westwicke - Investor Relations



Thank you, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today versus host Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Today after the close of the market, the company issued a press release announcing these results on the call with me today are six furnaces Chief Executive Officer, Jack Khattar, and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Dec.



Today's call is being made available via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir dot supernus.com. During the course of this call,