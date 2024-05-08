Q1 2024 Solaredge Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Cloe, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge's operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as the company's outlook for the second quarter of 2024. With me today are Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer; and Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer. Zvi will begin