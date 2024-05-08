Q1 2024 Sonendo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to Dice First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. We will be facilitating a question and answer session at the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the call over to Louise Smit from the Gilmartin Group for a few structuring comment.



Louisa Smith - Gilmartin Group LLC - IR



Thanks, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Fernando are Bjorn Burcon, President and CEO, and Chris Gault, Interim CFO. Earlier today, Synenco released financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call and include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



