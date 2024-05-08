Q1 2024 GrowGeneration Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to GrowGeneration First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Joanna, and I will be coordinating your call today. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from analysts with instructions to be given at that time.



I'll now hand the call over to John Mills with ICR. Please go ahead.



John Mills - ICR, Inc. - IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone to the GrowGeneration First Quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. Today's call is being recorded. With us today are Darren Lampert, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Sanders, Chief Financial Officer of GrowGen Corporation. You should you should have access to the company's first quarter earnings press release issued after the market closed today. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of GrowGeneration website at ir dot growgeneration.com.



Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of