Q1 2024 Arcus Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello all and welcome to the Arcus Biosciences' first-quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Lydia, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand you over to Pia Eaves, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Pia Eaves - Arcus Biosciences Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Arcus's first-quarter 2024 financial results and pipeline update. I'd like to remind you that on this call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements about our cash runway and our expected clinical development milestones and timelines.



All statements other than historical facts reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ from those. Those risks and uncertainties are described in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC. We strongly encourage you to review our filings.



Today,