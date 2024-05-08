Q1 2024 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Mirum Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2024 financial results and business update. My name is Terry, and I'll be the conference operator today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to Andrew McKibben, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead.



Andrew Mckibben - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc - IR Contact Officer



Thanks, Terry, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Mirum Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2024 conference call.



I'm joined today by our CEO, Chris Peetz; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter Radovich; our Chief Medical Officer, Joanne Quan; and Eric Bjerkholt, our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Mirum issued a news release announcing the company's results for the first quarter of 2024. Copies of this news release and SEC filings can be found in the Investors section of our website.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements about Mirum