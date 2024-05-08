Q1 2024 Skywater Technology Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Presentation
May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Claire Mcadams
Skywater Technology Inc - Investor Relations
* Thomas Sonderman
Skywater Technology Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director
* Steve Manko
Skywater Technology Inc - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Krish Sankar
TD Cowen - Analyst
* Robert Aguanno
Piper Sandler Companies - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Greg, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SkyWater technology Q1 2024 financial results conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions)
Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Claire McAdams, Investor Relations for SkyWater. Clare
May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
