Q1 2024 Paragon 28 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Paragon 28 first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Matthew Brinckman, SVP Strategy, Investor Relations. Mr. Brinckman, please go ahead.



Matthew Brinckman - Paragon 28 Inc(Pre-Reincorporation)-SVP of Strategy&IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Paragon 28 first quarter 2024 financial results and earnings call.



Presenting on today's call are Albert DaCosta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Krissy Wright, Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Forward-looking