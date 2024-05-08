Q1 2024 Sinclair Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Chris King - Sinclair Broadcast Group LLC - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Sinclair's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Chris Ripley, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Lucy Rutishause, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Weisbord, our Chief Operating Officer and President of local media.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that the slides and supplemental information for today's earnings call are available on our website. SPGI. dot-net on the investor information page and on the earnings webcast page.

