Q2 2024 Amtech Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Amtech Systems fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings call. Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Erica Mannion of Sapphire Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Erica Mannion - Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC - IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Amtech Systems' fiscal second quarter 2024 conference call. With me today on the call are Bob Daigle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Gibbs, Financial Officer. After close of market today, Amtech released its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The earnings release is posted on the Company's website at www.amtechsystems.com in the Investors section.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the Safe Harbor disclaimer in our public filings covers this call and our webcast. Some of the comments to be made during today's call will contain forward-looking statements and assumptions that are subject to