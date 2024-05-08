Q1 2024 LivePerson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to LivePerson's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Judith [indiscernible}, and I will be your conference operator (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jon Perachio, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jon Perachio -



Thank you, Judith. Joining me on today's call is John Sabino, CEO; and John Collins, CFO and COO. Please note that during today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections and other statements about future results. These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today, May 8, 2024, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including those described in today's earnings press release and in the comments made during this conference call as well as in 10-Ks, 10-Qs and other reports we file with the SEC. We assume no