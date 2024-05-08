Q1 2024 Exact Sciences Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Danica, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Exact Sciences First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Erik Holznecht, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Erik Holznecht - Exact Sciences Corporation - Senior IR Associate



Thanks Danica. Thank you for joining us for Exact Sciences' First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. On the call today are Kevin Conroy, the company's Chairman and CEO; Jeff Elliott, our Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Bloomer, Executive Vice President of Finance, who we recently announced as our next Chief Financial Officer. Everett Cunningham, our Chief Commercial Officer, will also be available for questions.



Exact Sciences issued a news release earlier this afternoon detailing our first quarter financial results. This news release and today's presentation are available on our website at exactsciences.com. During today's call, we will make forward-looking