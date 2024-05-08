Q1 2024 Corpay Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

James P. Eglseder - Corpay, Inc. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Ron Clarke, our Chairman and CEO; and Tom Panther, our CFO. Following the prepared comments, the operator will announce that the queue will open for the Q&A session. Today's documents, including our earnings release and supplement can be found under the Investor Relations section of our website at corpay.com.



Throughout this call, we will be covering organic growth. As a reminder, this metric neutralizes the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, fuel prices and spreads. And it also includes pro forma results for acquisitions and divestitures or scope changes closed during the 2 years being compared. We