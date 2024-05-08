Q1 2024 Potbelly Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Potbelly Corporation's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



On today's call, we have Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Cirulis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Adiya Dixon, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of Potbelly Corporation. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Adiya Dixon. Please go ahead.



Adiya Dixon - Potbelly Corp - Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Chief Legal Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first-quarter 2024 earnings call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release and accompanying investor presentation. If not, they can be found in the Investors tab of our website.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that certain comments made on this call, we will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Any such statements,