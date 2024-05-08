Q1 2024 Compass Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Richard Simonelli - Compass Inc - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon to all of you thank you for joining the Compass First Quarter Earnings Call. Joining us today will be Robert Ruskin, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer Officer, and Connie realists, our Chief Financial Officer.



In discussing our company's performance, we will refer to some non-GAAP measures. You'll find the