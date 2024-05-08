Q1 2024 DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to DoubleDown Interactive's earnings conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. My name is Brianna, and I will be your operator this afternoon.



Prior to this call, DoubleDown issued its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 in a press release. A copy of which has been furnished in a report on Form 6-K filed with SEC and is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.doubledowninteractive.com. You can find the link to the Investor Relations section at the top of the homepage.



Joining us on today's call are DoubleDown CEO, Mr. In Keuk Kim; and CFO, Mr. Joe Sigrist. Following the remarks, we will open the call for questions.



Before management begins their formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that some of the management's comments today will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. And