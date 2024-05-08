May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the P10 first-quarter 2024 conference call. My name is Latif, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the call over to your host, Mark Hood, EVP of Operations and Chief Administrative Officer. Mark, please go ahead.
Mark Hood - P10 Holdings Inc - Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer
Good afternoon, and welcome to the P10 first-quarter 2024 conference call. Today, we will be joined by Luke Sarsfield, Chief Executive Officer; and Amanda Coussens, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. Additionally, in the room with us today are Jay Johnson EVP, Head of Strategy and M&A.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call, as well as the presentation slides, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current
Q1 2024 P10 Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...