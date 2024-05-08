Q1 2024 P10 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Mark Hood - P10 Holdings Inc - Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to the P10 first-quarter 2024 conference call. Today, we will be joined by Luke Sarsfield, Chief Executive Officer; and Amanda Coussens, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. Additionally, in the room with us today are Jay Johnson EVP, Head of Strategy and M&A.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call, as well as the presentation slides, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current