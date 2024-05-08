May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Erica Bartsch - Sloane & Company - IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NetScout's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Participating on today's call are Marijn surround net-net, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris gates, NEXTMap Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call will include certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation