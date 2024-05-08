Q1 2024 QuidelOrtho Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

QuidelOrtho First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining the QuidelOrtho's First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. With me today are Brian Blaser, Our newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Iskra, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer; and Joe Busky, Chief Financial Officer; Rob Bujarski, our EVP and Chief Operating Officer, will also join us for the Q&A session that follows our prepared remarks.



This conference call is being simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations page of our website. To aiding the discussion, we posted a supplemental presentation on the Investor Relations page that will be referenced throughout