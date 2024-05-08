Q1 2024 Maplebear Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Rebecca Yoshiyama - Maplebear Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Josh, and welcome, everyone, to Instacart's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Fidji Simo, our Chief Executive Officer; Nick Giovanni, our current Chief Financial Officer; and Emily Reuter, our current Vice President of Finance and incoming Chief Financial Officer. After brief prepared remarks, we will open up the call for live questions with Fidji and Emily.



During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements related to our business plans and strategy, future performance and prospects, including our expectations regarding financial results, partnerships, equity, issuances and share repurchases. These forward-looking