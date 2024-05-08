Q1 2024 Accel Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Derek Harmer - Accel Entertainment Inc - Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel



Welcome to Accel Entertainment's first quarter 2024 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Andy Rubenstein, Accel's Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Ellis, Accel's Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to our website for the press release and supplemental information that will be discussed on this call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website under Events and Presentations within the Investor Relations section of our website.



Some of the comments in today's call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking