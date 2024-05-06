On May 6, 2024, W Becker, Director at Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS, Financial), purchased 3,025 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has increased the director's holdings in the company, reflecting a positive sentiment towards the firm's future prospects.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd operates as a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance. The company's strategic acquisitions and diversified portfolio have positioned it as a notable player in the insurance sector.

The shares were bought at a price of $66.58 each, totaling an investment of approximately $201,403.50. Following this transaction, the total number of shares owned by the insider in the company stands at 3,025.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 3,025 shares and selling none. This pattern of insider buying could signal a bullish outlook on the stock by the insider.

The recent insider transactions at Axis Capital Holdings Ltd show a trend of more buys than sells among insiders, with 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the past year.

Currently, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has a market cap of approximately $5.91 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 10.68, which is lower than the industry median of 11.88 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $58.71, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.13. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase might attract the attention of current and potential investors, considering the insider's increased stake and the current valuation metrics of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.