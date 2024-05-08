On May 8, 2024, Herbert Parker, Director at TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial), purchased 18,100 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings to 22,100 shares.

TriMas Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of products for the consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets. The company's diverse range of products includes packaging systems, aerospace components, and industrial fasteners.

The insider transaction history for TriMas Corp shows a pattern of insider activity over the past year, with 11 insider buys and 6 insider sells. This recent purchase by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company.

On the date of the purchase, shares of TriMas Corp were trading at $26.27, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.27, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TriMas Corp is estimated at $29.30 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider buy could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance, aligning with the current valuation metrics that suggest the stock is undervalued.

