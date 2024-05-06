On May 6, 2024, Michael Cuffe, EVP and Chief Clinical Officer of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial), sold 1,600 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 4,800 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc operates in the healthcare sector, providing services through its network of hospitals, surgery centers, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, and other facilities. The company is known for its extensive clinical and operational expertise in providing high-quality patient care.

On the date of the sale, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc were priced at $309, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $81.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 15.42, which is below the industry median of 25.46.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of HCA Healthcare Inc is estimated at $321.24 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The insider transaction history for HCA Healthcare Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with 13 insider sells recorded during the same period.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

