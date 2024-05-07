On May 7, 2024, Director Gregory Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $120.9 per share, totaling $604,500.

Carvana Co operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. It is known for its automated car vending machines and offers a unique car buying experience with a focus on customer satisfaction.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction history for Carvana Co shows a trend with 34 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest sale, Carvana Co has a market cap of approximately $13.38 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 52.97, which is above the industry median of 16.925.

The GF Value for Carvana Co is calculated at $24.91, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.85.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Carvana Co.

