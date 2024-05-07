On May 7, 2024, Scott Zucker, Chief Administrative and Risk Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW, Financial), executed a sale of 2,517 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Tradeweb Markets Inc operates in the financial services sector, specializing in building and operating electronic over-the-counter marketplaces for companies that trade fixed income products and derivatives. The company's platforms facilitate trading in a variety of asset classes including rates, credit, money markets, and equities.

Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year includes the sale of 12,039 shares and no recorded purchases. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 18 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $23.72 billion as of the latest trading price of $110.56. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 59.20, significantly above both the industry median and its historical median.

The GF Value for Tradeweb Markets Inc is set at $100.28, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Tradeweb Markets Inc may find these insights into insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

