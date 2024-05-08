Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA, Financial) successfully launched OLPRUVA, focusing on raising awareness and demonstrating commitment to UCD patients.

The company has seen meaningful growth in reimbursement coverage for OLPRUVA, increasing from 55% to nearly 75% of covered lives.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) is preparing for the potential launch of Arimoclomol, with ongoing clinical discussions and engagement with key opinion leaders.

KP1077 showed promising results in Phase 2 trials for treating idiopathic hypersomnia, with plans for an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.

Financially, Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) secured a new credit facility providing up to $100 million in committed capital, enhancing financial flexibility.

Negative Points

OLPRUVA's sales were de minimis during the quarter, indicating slow initial uptake post-launch.

The company reported a net loss of $16.6 million for Q1 2024, reflecting ongoing investments and operational costs.

Despite the launch of OLPRUVA, only four new patient enrollments were reported in the quarter, suggesting challenges in patient adoption.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) faces significant regulatory hurdles, including an upcoming FDA advisory committee meeting for Arimoclomol.

The company's cash and cash equivalents saw a decrease of $15 million compared to the previous quarter, indicating substantial cash burn.

Q & A Highlights

Q: For Arimoclomol, can you clarify how you expect the product to eventually be used by patients and whether the combination will be used more or alone?

A: Neil Mcfarlane, President and CEO of Zevra Therapeutics, explained that clinical trials included patients both on and off migalastat, showing improvement in all cases. He emphasized that Arimoclomol is expected to be a foundational therapy, with the addition of migalastat being up to physicians and patients. He noted that migalastat is not approved for Niemann-Pick C, positioning Arimoclomol as a potential primary treatment.

Q: Can you discuss your interactions with patient advocacy groups, especially in light of the recent petition supporting Arimoclomol?

A: Josh Schafer, Chief Commercial Officer & EVP, Business Development, highlighted the strong support from patient advocacy groups, evidenced by a petition with 1,000 signatures advocating for Arimoclomol's approval. He noted the company's long-standing engagement with these groups and their significant role in raising awareness and support for the drug.

Q: What is the current status of OLPRUVA's revenue, and can you provide insights into its market uptake?

A: R. LaDuane Clifton, CFO, mentioned that OLPRUVA's revenue was minimal due to early-stage launch dynamics and existing inventory at specialty pharmacies. He emphasized the focus on building awareness and engaging with key opinion leaders, which is expected to drive future revenue growth.

Q: Could you provide an update on the enrollment and progress of the Celiprolol Phase 3 trial?

A: Neil Mcfarlane updated that the trial had resumed recruitment to support ongoing patient enrollment, with 17 patients currently enrolled. He reiterated the commitment to advancing this program as part of Zevra's portfolio.

Q: How are you preparing for the potential advisory committee meeting for Arimoclomol?

A: Neil Mcfarlane confirmed that the company is thoroughly preparing for a potential advisory committee meeting, including conducting multiple mock sessions and preparing briefing books to ensure readiness for regulatory discussions.

Q: Can you discuss the differentiation of KP1077 from other treatments in the market?

A: Adrian Quartel, Chief Medical Officer, described KP1077's unique mode of action and pharmacokinetic profile, which are expected to offer differentiated benefits for patients with idiopathic hypersomnia, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.