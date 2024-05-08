Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Kaltura Inc (KLTR, Financial) reported a record total revenue of $44.8 million for Q1 2024, marking a 3% year-over-year increase.

Subscription revenue also saw a rise, reaching $41.2 million, up 2% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $0.6 million, indicating a third consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA profitability.

Cash consumption from operations improved significantly, down to $1.1 million from $7.4 million in Q1 2023.

Gross retention rate continued to improve for the third consecutive quarter, reaching the highest level in five quarters.

Negative Points

Despite the overall revenue growth, the increase was modest at only 3% year-over-year.

New bookings were slow in Q1 2024, with several large deals slipping into the second quarter.

The company's net dollar retention rate for the quarter was 98%, showing no change from Q4 2023 but down from 103% in Q1 2023.

Total revenue and subscription revenue forecasts for Q2 2024 indicate a modest low single-digit sequential decline.

The remaining performance obligations were down 1% year-over-year, reflecting potential challenges in future revenue recognition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the demand backdrop and customer budgets for video solutions as they entered the new year compared to 2023?

A: (Ron Yekutiel, CEO) - The demand in Q1 is typically lower compared to Q4, reflecting seasonal trends rather than indicative of the full year's performance. For Q2, the outlook is more positive, expecting an uptick in bookings. The company is observing a strengthening pipeline, particularly in North America, and anticipates increased demand in the second half of the year driven by digital transformation and hybrid workplace trends.

Q: What caused the slippage of large deals from Q1 to Q2, and have these deals closed since?

A: (Ron Yekutiel, CEO) - The slippage into Q2 was primarily due to the seasonal nature of the business and not indicative of changing market dynamics. The company remains confident about closing these deals in Q2, reflecting a stronger booking quarter compared to Q1.

Q: How do you see AI features influencing pricing and cost structures in your offerings?

A: (Ron Yekutiel, CEO) - AI is seen as a significant enhancer of Kaltura's offerings, potentially increasing RPU significantly by integrating into existing workflows and data systems. While AI implementation is cautious, successful pilots have shown clear ROI, suggesting future pricing strategies might include higher prices for AI-enhanced features. Additionally, AI could reduce COGS, improving margins.

Q: What are the expectations for hiring, particularly in sales, given the seasonal trends observed at the start of the year?

A: (Ron Yekutiel, CEO) - The company plans a cautious increase in the sales force, particularly in the second half of the year, aligning with anticipated growth. The focus remains on efficiency and effectiveness, with strategic hiring to support anticipated revenue growth without significant changes to the existing strategy.

Q: Can you provide insights into the competitive landscape and how Kaltura is positioned regarding pricing and customer retention?

A: (Ron Yekutiel, CEO) - Kaltura has not observed fiercer competition or pressure on pricing. The company has successfully implemented strategic price increases upon contract renewals. Customer retention is strong, with most bookings coming from upsells rather than new logos, indicating high customer satisfaction and stickiness of Kaltura’s offerings.

Q: What is the path to sustained profitability and cash flow generation?

A: (John Doherty, CFO) - The path includes further improvements in operating expenses and leveraging top-line growth. The focus remains on building a robust business that can sustain revenue growth and improve profitability, positioning Kaltura well for future strategic activities and market consolidation opportunities.

