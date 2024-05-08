Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Clear Secure Inc reported a 35% increase in revenues and a 285% growth in adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating strong financial performance.

The company has successfully upgraded over 90% of traffic to next-gen identity, enhancing the member experience significantly.

Clear Secure Inc has expanded its TSA PreCheck enrollment program, now live in multiple major airports, with plans for a phased nationwide rollout.

The introduction of new products such as Clear Verified and partnerships with entities like Staples are expected to drive future growth and diversify revenue streams.

Strong cash flow management was evident, with $80.3 million in cash flow from operations and $77.6 million in free cash flow, up 51% year over year.

Negative Points

The company faces challenges with the pace of TSA PreCheck rollout, which is slightly behind schedule, potentially impacting short-term revenue growth from this segment.

Historical pricing models have not fully captured the value of the Clear network, indicating a need for strategic pricing adjustments.

There are ongoing costs associated with next-gen upgrades and other operational enhancements that could impact profit margins if not managed carefully.

The company is subject to regulatory risks, as highlighted by the proposed bill in California, which could have implications for operations despite current exemptions.

While expanding, the Clear Verified platform and other new ventures still contribute modestly to the top line, requiring time to fully realize their market potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the expected rollout cadence for TSA PreCheck across the remaining airports in 2024?

A: Caryn Seidmanbecker, CEO of Clear Secure Inc, outlined a three-phase rollout for TSA PreCheck. Phase one has been completed with six airports, including LaGuardia and Seattle. Phase two, covering the next 27 airports, is expected early to mid-summer, and Phase three will complete the rollout by late summer, pending TSA approval.

Q: What are the early results and expectations from the updated family pricing at the $100 price point in terms of renewals and net member retention?

A: Kenneth Cornick, CFO of Clear Secure Inc, noted minimal impact on member retention from the updated family pricing, with only about a 200 basis points impact. The company is focused on driving Revenue Per User (RPU) by narrowing the gap through pricing adjustments and reducing discounts.

Q: How is the member experience being enhanced, and what progress has been made?

A: Caryn Seidmanbecker mentioned significant improvements in the member experience, particularly with the rollout of next-gen identity technology. Over 90% of traffic now uses this upgraded system, and further enhancements are expected by year-end.

Q: Can you discuss the growth opportunities and future strategy for Clear Verified and its integration into various sectors?

A: Caryn Seidmanbecker highlighted the expansion of Clear Verified across multiple sectors, including healthcare and financial services. The platform is set to become a trusted identity layer of the Internet, addressing significant security needs across industries.

Q: What are the financial expectations for TSA PreCheck and Clear Verified in terms of revenue contribution and margin impact?

A: Kenneth Cornick explained that while TSA PreCheck and Clear Verified currently contribute less to top-line revenue, they are beginning to add meaningful gross profit dollars. The company anticipates these segments to drive EBITDA margin expansion through a relatively fixed cost structure.

Q: What is the impact of the Amex partnership extension on Clear's financials, and are there any seasonal trends to consider?

A: Kenneth Cornick clarified that there are no specific seasonal impacts related to the Amex partnership. However, normalized travel trends are expected to resume in Q3, aligning with pre-COVID patterns.

