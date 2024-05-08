2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Shifts and Financial Forecasts

Explore key insights from 2seventy bio Inc's first quarter earnings call, including strategic realignments and detailed financial projections.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Acme U.S. revenues reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb for $52 million.
  • Net Income: Share of collaboration loss of $1.2 million related to collaboration with BMS.
  • Cost Savings: Expected to achieve $150 million to $200 million in 2024 and 2025 respectively.
  • Net Cash Spend: Anticipated to stay within $80 million to $100 million for 2024.
  • Cash Runway: Expected to extend beyond 2027.
  • Break-even: Path to potential break-even by 2025 as Abecma returns to growth.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT, Financial) successfully completed a strategic realignment focusing exclusively on Abecma, enhancing operational efficiency.
  • The company achieved FDA approval for Abecma in an earlier line setting, expanding the addressable patient population significantly.
  • 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) reported a cash runway extending beyond 2027, indicating strong financial health and planning.
  • The company anticipates a return to growth in the second half of the year, driven by the expanded label and increased market opportunity for Abecma.
  • 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) has maintained a high manufacturing success rate for Abecma, which is crucial for meeting patient needs and regulatory standards.

Negative Points

  • 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) reported a collaboration loss of $1.2 million in the first quarter, reflecting challenges in the late-line setting.
  • Despite strategic realignment, the company had to implement a headcount reduction by an additional 14%, which could impact morale and operational capacity.
  • The market for multiple myeloma treatments is highly competitive, with significant competition from CAR-T therapies and bispecifics, posing challenges to gaining market share.
  • Revenue from Abecma has been flat over recent quarters, indicating challenges in growth and market penetration in the competitive landscape.
  • Concerns were raised about the durability of progression-free survival (PFS) for Abecma during the FDA panel, which could potentially impact physician confidence and adoption in earlier line settings.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about the backlog collaboration profitability going forward? Is there a threshold revenue above which the program will be consistently profitable given the flat sales over the last three quarters?
A: (Chip Baird - CEO) We need to see a return to growth to see a consistent path towards our collaboration, revenue, and profitability. The profitability will improve as we increase revenues, helped by better capacity utilization on the manufacturing side. We believe in the path to profitability at levels we achieved before.

Q: How will the shift to suspension vector impact profitability? When should we expect that transition from adherent to suspension play out in the collaboration of profitability line?
A: (Chip Baird - CEO) The approval for suspension helps from a capacity perspective and overall cost to treat a patient. The actual impact on costs will happen over time as we use remaining inherent vector and then make that crossover to suspension.

Q: Could you expand on the expected meaningful growth in the second half of the year? Could you also speak to the current dynamics of the launch and how much of it is competition from bispecifics versus supply constraints?
A: (Chip Baird - CEO) We haven't specified the expected growth, but with the expanded label, the market opportunity is significant. We are not supply constrained and have enough capacity to meet our existing label. Regarding OpEx, spend in 2024 is about half of what 2023 was, and in 2025, it will be about a third of 2023's spend.

Q: Can you provide any early commentary on what you're seeing post label expansion with Karma three?
A: (Chip Baird - CEO) It's early days, but we're engaging with the treating physician community to highlight the Abecma story and the data set. We're focused on articulating our product profile, which is different and improved.

Q: What are the current manufacturing success rates and vein-to-vein times for Abecma? Also, how might the durability of PFS impact Abecma uptake in earlier line settings?
A: (Chip Baird - CEO) Manufacturing success rates are north of 90%, and turnaround time is just under 30 days. Regarding PFS, the panel focused on a study that showed a statistically significant difference in PFS compared to the standard of care. We believe the data supports a strong profile for Abecma.

Q: Can you speak to any utilization trends across treatment centers where Abecma is the only BCMA CAR-T available versus those that offer competitors as well?
A: (Chip Baird - CEO) Utilization varies across centers. Major academic centers tend to drive a lot of the overall utilization. We are focused on expanding our footprint to more geographically remote places to make CAR-T therapy more accessible.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.