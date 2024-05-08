Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU, Financial) reported a productive quarter with new sales and milestones in high assay, low enriched uranium (Halo) production.

The company has secured approximately $900 million in conditional sales commitments to support the return to production of LEU.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is well-positioned to benefit from federal investments aimed at stimulating Halo production, with potential long-term awards up to $3.5 billion.

The company maintains a strong cash position of $241.9 million, enabling strategic investments and operational management.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is the only American owned company with U.S. technology for uranium enrichment, uniquely positioned to meet U.S. national security needs.

Negative Points

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) reported a net loss of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Revenue and gross profit for the quarter were significantly lower compared to the previous year, with a decrease in LEU gross profit from $23.9 million to $0.5 million.

The company faces challenges with supply chain issues, particularly delays in receiving Halo storage cylinders, although this is expected to resolve by fall.

The LEU market's dependency on public and private investment for scaling up production poses a risk of volatility and uncertainty in funding.

The need for waivers due to the ban on Russian uranium imports could potentially disrupt operations if not managed efficiently.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the $900 million of LEU contingent commitments and what that entails for the market?

A: Amir Vexler, President and CEO of Centrus Energy, explained that these commitments are for LEU production at their facility in Piketon, contingent on establishing a public-private partnership and building the facility. This indicates strong market demand for another competitor in the LEU market, positioning Centrus to fulfill this role.

Q: Regarding the $2.7 billion in funding following the Russian ban, how do you see this playing out?

A: Amir Vexler noted that the funding, which is unlocked by the Russian ban, will flow through the DOE to the industry, with Centrus well-positioned to be a major player. This funding aims to establish a reliable fuel supply chain in the U.S., previously dominated by Russia.

Q: Any insights into the waiver process for the importation ban on Russian uranium and its urgency?

A: Amir Vexler mentioned that Centrus is preparing to apply for a waiver at the first opportunity, emphasizing the strong case for waivers based on international interest. This process is crucial not only for Centrus but for the entire U.S. nuclear industry.

Q: Is the DOE providing a consistent stream of cylinders for Halo production?

A: Amir Vexler assured that the delays in obtaining 5B cylinders are temporary, with expectations that the issue will be fully resolved by fall. This aligns with the supply chain improvements and Centrus's production needs.

Q: If there were a period without a waiver, how would it affect your contracts and operations?

A: Amir Vexler clarified that while the ban is pending presidential approval, Centrus has been working on contingency plans with customers and suppliers beyond just the waiver, ensuring they are prepared for various scenarios.

Q: Has there been any increase in customer requests for deliveries before potential complications from the importation ban?

A: Amir Vexler confirmed that there has been no uptick in such requests within the timeframe mentioned, indicating stable operations amidst regulatory changes.

