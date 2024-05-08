Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Performance Food Group Co (PFGC, Financial) reported solid profit and cash flow results during the fiscal third quarter despite facing significant headwinds.

The Foodservice segment saw a 1% increase in net sales with similar case volume growth, indicating resilience and potential for further growth.

PFGC successfully gained market share in both independent and chain restaurant accounts, outpacing the total industry.

The company is optimistic about the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, reflecting in their guidance which anticipates strong profit growth acceleration.

PFGC's strategic initiatives, including new business wins across all three operating segments and collaborations like the nationwide pizza concept, are expected to drive top line performance and profitability.

Negative Points

The fiscal third quarter faced challenges such as inclement weather in January, inflationary pressures, and consumer spending constraints, particularly affecting the Convenience segment.

Vistar experienced a challenging top line in the fiscal third quarter, with flat total case volume and only a 1.7% increase in segment net sales.

Despite improvements, the Convenience segment continues to face difficult industry top line trends, attributed to higher prices in key categories like candy, snack, and tobacco.

The overall consumer environment remains soft, with particular weakness in QSR and casual dining, impacting the company's performance.

PFGC's net income and adjusted EBITDA showed declines year-over-year, highlighting ongoing pressures despite strategic efforts to mitigate impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You noted your market share growth accelerated relative to 2Q. What initiatives were most important in driving that improvement?

A: George L. Holm, CEO of Performance Food Group, highlighted that new business acquisitions were crucial in driving growth, especially given the challenging market penetration. He also noted a significant 13% growth over two years in the independent sector.

Q: Have you seen much of a shift in distributor price competition given broader industry challenges?

A: CEO George L. Holm acknowledged the inherent competitiveness of the industry but indicated that there hasn't been a significant change in the level of competition despite the challenging growth environment.

Q: Can you discuss the consumer environment and whether it has improved, driving accelerating trends?

A: CEO George L. Holm described the softness experienced in the quarter as primarily a January phenomenon, with quick-service restaurants (QSR) and casual dining sectors showing varied performance. He noted that the independent restaurant sector was performing adequately.

Q: What were the drivers behind the margin improvement in the third quarter?

A: George L. Holm attributed the margin improvement to a favorable mix shift towards independent over chain business and ongoing operational productivity improvements across the company.

Q: With the fiscal fourth quarter EBITDA expected to be up 14% at the midpoint, can you provide more detail on the factors contributing to this growth?

A: CFO Patrick Hatcher outlined several factors, including the onboarding of new business across all segments, modest inflation in Foodservice improving gross profit per case, and inventory gains from cigarette price increases.

Q: How are discussions with M&A targets progressing, and how does the current macro environment affect these discussions?

A: CEO George L. Holm emphasized the ongoing active engagement in M&A discussions, noting that the macro environment doesn't significantly impact these discussions as the value and strategic fit are the primary considerations.

