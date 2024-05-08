Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Aerospace and defense sales increased by 10% year over year, showing strong market performance and successful execution of growth initiatives.

Free operating cash flow improved significantly, rising to $84 million from $60 million in the prior year, driven by better working capital management.

The company continued its share repurchase program, buying back $15 million of shares this quarter, demonstrating confidence in its long-term strategy.

Restructuring savings contributed approximately $6 million in the Metal Coatings segment, aiding in margin improvement.

Introduced a new universal turning grade with Ken gold technology, enhancing product offerings and potentially driving future growth.

Negative Points

Overall sales decreased by 4% year over year, with organic sales decline and unfavorable currency exchange impacting performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and operating margins declined due to lower sales volumes, higher wages, general inflation, and unfavorable foreign exchange.

Energy sector sales declined by 14%, primarily due to a decrease in U.S. land-based rig counts and delays in wind energy projects in Asia.

Infrastructure segment's adjusted operating margins decreased by 100 basis points year over year, mainly due to lower sales volumes and higher operational costs.

The company faces ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and market uncertainties that could affect future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk through the major end markets and the changes seen in the underlying trends in the third quarter? Additionally, can you discuss the trends seen thus far in the fourth quarter across those end markets?

A: (Christopher Rossi - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) In metal cutting, general engineering was flat with soft industrial activity in the Americas and EMEA, while Asia Pacific showed slight improvements. Aerospace remained strong but dependent on resolving production issues with major OEMs. Energy was flat with stable rig counts. For infrastructure, general engineering and energy trends were similar to metal cutting, with mining activity lower than expected due to reduced coal demand in the US and a slower recovery in China. Construction followed normal seasonal patterns, except in China where activity slowed due to reduced economic activity.

Q: Regarding the stronger free operating cash flow, what are the expectations for its absolute value and the use of this cash, particularly in terms of buybacks?

A: (Patrick Watson - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance) The strongest quarters for cash flow are Q3 and Q4. The share repurchase program aims to at least offset dilution from management compensation and is adjusted based on other cash needs like M&A. A new $200 million share repurchase program will start after the current one ends, continuing the commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

Q: Could you provide more details on the expected tailwind from price and raw material dynamics, particularly in the infrastructure segment, for Q4 and into early next year?

A: (Christopher Rossi - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Price has been leading raw material costs slightly, which created a headwind in previous quarters but is expected to abate in Q4. Tungsten prices have stabilized recently, providing more predictability in costs for about two quarters ahead. This stability is anticipated to be favorable for the price-raw material dynamic moving into the first half of FY25.

Q: Have there been any changes in demand patterns, particularly in general engineering or with business selling into off-highway machinery OEMs, outside of China?

A: (Patrick Watson - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance) General engineering has been stable at softer levels, particularly in the Eurozone and the US. Industrial production showed a slight uptick in April, but it's too early to declare a trend. The demand environment is expected to remain stable at these levels through the fourth quarter.

Q: Can you discuss the contributions from new product innovations to growth and how they might enable Kennametal to outgrow the market during production upcycles?

A: (Christopher Rossi - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) New product innovations, particularly those enabled by recent modernizations, are significant for driving market share gains. These innovations apply across various industries, enhancing competitiveness and supporting higher-margin opportunities. The innovation strategy is crucial for achieving above-market growth rates.

Q: How do you view the aerospace and defense market's growth potential over the next few years, and what is the mix between commercial and defense within your portfolio?

A: (Sanjay Chowbey - President - Metal Cutting) The aerospace market, primarily commercial, is expected to see solid demand. Current production constraints are temporary, related to supply chain issues and quality challenges at OEMs. Long-term prospects remain strong, supported by underlying demand for new aircraft and ongoing efforts to resolve supply chain bottlenecks.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.